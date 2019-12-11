Myrtle Beach receives $1 million to improve ocean quality for beachgoers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is working to improve the quality of water you swim in and the state’s giving money to help.
The city of Myrtle Beach is receiving $1 million from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to go toward projects to improve the ocean water quality outfall initiatives for the fiscal year of 2019-2020.
City manager John Pedersen said the stormwater initiatives are about two major issues: quantity relating to flooding and trying to eliminate it, which he said the city, to a large extent, has dealt with flooding and quality issues.
“And that’s in an effort to try to improve the quality of storm waters that flows into the ocean and flows into the Intracoastal,” Pedersen said.
That’s where the outfalls come into play, they’re pipelines that extend out into the ocean, carrying runoff out to sea.
“25th Avenue South was one of the first outfalls,” he said. “It may have been the first outfall to be put in.”
One of the projects listed to be completed with this funding is the construction of header pipes for the existing 25th Avenue South ocean outfall.
“Those are the pipes that don’t go out into the ocean but horizontal, parallel to the beach, and they collect the stormwater from other locations,” Pedersen said.
And Pedersen said the design is already underway.
“We had the opportunity with putting those header pipes in, to take some additional pipes off of the beach itself and Mr. Lowder has been a really strong proponent of doing that all along," he said. "That process is now in design, the design of those header pipes, so we’re moving forward with that element of our stormwater plan as quickly as we can.”
Another use for the funding includes changes on land, primarily around retention ponds to improve drainage as well as preliminary designs of the future 24th Avenue North ocean outfall.
It’s also noted, the funds the city may not use this year can be carried over to the next fiscal years and used for the same purposes.
