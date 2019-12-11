Judge denies bond for Lake City man accused of sexually assaulting minor

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Lake City man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Florence County deputies arrested 64-year-old Phillip Andrew Parrott Sr. on Monday and charged him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 11 years old and buggery.
Investigators said between June 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019, Parrott engaged in sexual battery with the minor.
A judge denied bond for Parrott during a bond hearing on Monday. He is currently at the Florence County Detention Center.
