Investigators say wild boars to blame for attacks on horses in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina investigators say wild boars are to blame for a series of possible attacks on horses in the state.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced on Wednesday that a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies has been closed based on evidence that the attacks in the Upstate were the results of altercations with boars in the area.
The investigation involved five incidents that took place within a four-week span across Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
SLED officials cited animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and sighting of boars in the area to support the investigators’ conclusion. During the investigation, DNR and veterinarians were consulted and assisted in the investigation.
Authorities added that an investigation into a horse shooting last month in Greenville County remains under investigation and is separate and not connected to this investigation.
“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown. “In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”
SLED released the following additional information:
The population of wild boars in the area has significantly increased in the last several years. To help control the increasing population of wild boars, DNR has authorized hunting during day and night of these animals with special permit. Information about the growing wild boar problem and recommendations for management and control is avaialble on DNR’s website.
Law enforcement agencies advise residents to remain vigilant in taking steps to protect their animals and report any suspicious activity they may encounter.
