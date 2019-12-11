Horry County police offer tips to avoid theft this holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - For many, the holiday season means traveling to visit family and friends. But for criminals, the holidays offer the opportunity to cash in on unattended homes.
Just in the last 48 hours, there were 17 calls for burglaries or car break-ins in Horry County, according to the county’s crime map. Police say they see a spike in these types of crimes around this time of year, but there are some steps you can take to make sure your home is less of a target.
Whether it’s for a short trip or an extended period of time, make your home appears occupied. That means making sure your locks are secure, keeping your home well-lit by having self-timers on both indoor and outdoor lights, as well as leaving a television or radio on.
If you want more eyes on your property, police suggest installing security cameras or a video doorbell device, as you can share the video with police if there is a crime committed. If you have gifts under your Christmas tree, police suggest keeping them out of site towards the back of your home and away from any visible windows. But if it’s already in the front of your home, be sure to keep your blinds closed.
Be sure to not let your mail pile up on your porch. Instead, have a trusted neighbor or friend pick up your mail and check on your home, or you can request a temporary hold on your mail.
Police say think twice before posting on social media to share you’re out of town.
“If you’re going on a trip, don’t necessarily let everyone know that you are going on that trip. You don’t want to post to Facebook, you don’t want to tell everyone that you know at work or at school what’s coming up. That lets everyone that they talk to know that you are out of town and your house is vulnerable," said Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
Police say once the holidays are over, you still need to watch what you throw away. They recommend keeping your boxes the gifts came in out of site by not only breaking them down, but putting them in bags too.
When it comes to your cars, police say shopping centers and malls are places where you should also be cautious.
“We have three steps we would suggest you take when you are securing your car or buying different items for the holiday season. Lock your car, make sure your windows are rolled up, your doors are locked. Take any expensive items. Take your purse, take your phone, don’t leave them in there. Ultimately, make sure that anything you do leave in there is not visible," said Moskov.
