Horry County Council approves funding to help waive pet adoption fees
By WMBF News Staff | December 10, 2019 at 10:16 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 10:16 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center will get some extra help when it comes to pet adoptions.

Horry County Councilman Harold Worley made a motion during Tuesday night’s meeting to allow him to take $25,000 from the Community Benefit Fund and donate it to the Horry County Animal Care Center to help waive adoption fees. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught is contributing $10,000 from Community Benefit Fund as well.

Each council member is allotted a certain amount of money to donate to community organizations each fiscal year.

The $35,000 for Horry County Animal Care Center will pay for adoption fees until the funding runs out.

Normally it costs around $80 to adopt a dog from the Animal Care Center.

This comes as shelters across South Carolina are dealing with an overcrowding crisis.

