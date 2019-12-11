Horry County Council approves funding to help waive pet adoption fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center will get some extra help when it comes to pet adoptions.
Horry County Councilman Harold Worley made a motion during Tuesday night’s meeting to allow him to take $25,000 from the Community Benefit Fund and donate it to the Horry County Animal Care Center to help waive adoption fees. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught is contributing $10,000 from Community Benefit Fund as well.
Each council member is allotted a certain amount of money to donate to community organizations each fiscal year.
The $35,000 for Horry County Animal Care Center will pay for adoption fees until the funding runs out.
Normally it costs around $80 to adopt a dog from the Animal Care Center.
This comes as shelters across South Carolina are dealing with an overcrowding crisis.
If you would like to take a look at pets that are up for adoption, click here.
