Harlem Globetrotters’ star to visit Florence children’s hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Harlem Globetrotters’ star Flip White is set to visit kids at McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence Wednesday.
White’s 1 p.m. visit is part of the Globetrotters’ “Smile Patrol” outreach program, an initiative designed to brighten the day of children who are unable to attend a game.
“Smile Patrol visits over 200 children’s hospitals worldwide annually, spreading joy and creating lifetime memories. The Globetrotters will be visiting with patients, showing them their signature Harlem Globetrotter ball handling, signing autographs and sharing some laughs,” a news release from the Harlem Globetrotters states.
Prior to his hospital visit, White will also be presenting the “T.E.A.M. Up at School” program to children at Savannah Grove Elementary School at 8:30 a.m. and the Boys & Girls Club on W. Roughfork Street at 3:30 p.m. The program was designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence in an effort to reduce bullying and violence in schools and communities.
For more information on White’s visit, contact Keeta Bell at 678-497-1866.
