FIRST ALERT: A few morning showers, dropping temperatures throughout the day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Today is one of the days where high temperatures happen in the morning thanks to the passage of the cold front.
Temperatures were at 68 degrees at midnight in Myrtle Beach and 54° in Florence. As the cold front pushes through today, we will not only see the rain chances through the morning hours but we will also see that cold air filter in, especially for tonight.
Scattered rain chances will continue through the morning hours with better chances in Florence and the Pee Dee today. Myrtle Beach and the beaches will have a little bit lower of a chance but a couple of showers cannot be ruled out for that morning commute. As we head into the late morning hours, rain chances will come to an end and the temperatures will attempt to warm up for the afternoon.
Those temperatures will struggle to climb back into the middle 50s after a big temperature drop this morning. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 53° in Myrtle Beach and 51° in Florence. You will want that jacket for the evening commute home. Especially when you factor in the breezy winds today at 10-20 mph.
Lows tonight will really emphasize just how strong that cold front was. Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight with the lower 30s in Florence and the mid 30s today in Myrtle Beach. Patchy frost will be possible but mainly in the Pee Dee. Frost will be tougher to come by near the beaches with winds still gusting up to 15-20 mph overnight.
Highs on Thursday will remain cool with temperatures in the lower 50s. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday will begin to turn partly cloudy throughout the afternoon before mostly cloudy overnight. The next system will arrive and bring rain chances on Friday, along with some warmer temperatures.
Highs on Friday will climb into the mid 50s in the Pee Dee and the lower 60s in the Grand Strand. While a chance of rain will be possible on Friday morning, the better chances arrive Friday afternoon and into the evening hours. This system will bring breezy winds, some moderate rainfall and cloudy skies. That rain will continue into Saturday, especially before noon before we see some breaks in the activity.
If you are looking to head to Brookgreen Gardens this weekend; Thursday, Saturday or Sunday night look to be your best bet.
