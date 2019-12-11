FIRST ALERT: Cold night ahead, followed by a Friday soaker

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear and cold weather tonight will give way to a wet Friday as another storm system moves through the Carolinas.
Lingering clouds will gradually clear this evening leaving mostly clear skies and cold temperatures behind for tonight. By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will drop to near 32 inland and into the middle 30s across the Grand Strand.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with some high clouds thickening up by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain chilly with afternoon readings near 50.
Clouds will quickly thicken up Thursday night as a storm system approaches from the south. With increasing clouds, temperatures will not be as cold - dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Cloudy skies on Friday will give way to increasing rain chances through the day. Early morning rain chances near 0% will give way to afternoon and evening rain chances of 100%. By the late afternoon and evening, the rain will become steady at times with pockets of heavy rain likely during the evening. Temperatures on Friday will only slowly climb and be stuck in the lower 50s for most of the day - although climbing to near 60 by the evening.
Rainfall totals will reach one inch for most areas. Isolated rainfall totals of up to 2 inches will be possible.
The steady rain will taper off by Saturday morning, but lingering moisture will lead to cloudy skies and periods of mist and drizzle through midday Saturday. Despite the clouds, temperatures will remain mild Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
Sunday will turn out mostly sunny and dry with pleasant afternoon temperatures near 60.
