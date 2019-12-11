Driver killed after car crashes into bridge pillar at S.C. 22, S.C. 319 in Conway area

ORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on S.C. 22, according to authorities.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said a Ford Edge was heading eastbound on S.C. 22 around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle eventually ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge pillar for S.C. 319.
The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, died as a result, according to Collins.
At this time, the victim’s name has not been released.
Both sides of S.C. 22 were shut down for a time as crews worked the scene.
