Driver killed after car crashes into bridge pillar at S.C. 22, S.C. 319 in Conway area
By WMBF News Staff | December 11, 2019 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:22 PM

ORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on S.C. 22, according to authorities.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said a Ford Edge was heading eastbound on S.C. 22 around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle eventually ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge pillar for S.C. 319.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, died as a result, according to Collins.

At this time, the victim’s name has not been released.

Both sides of S.C. 22 were shut down for a time as crews worked the scene.

The Horry County coroner has responded to a crash on S.C. 22 at S.C. 319 in the Conway area. (Source: WMBF News)

