Judge sets bond for Florence County mother charged after 2-year-old son shot

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was set Wednesday morning for a Florence County mother accused of failing to render aid after her young son was shot last month.
Tineisha Cooper is facing charges of unlawful neglect of a child and giving false information to law enforcement. Her bond for the two counts was set at $7,000 and $468, respectively. Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state she bonded out of jail just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Her charges stem from a Nov. 24 shooting at an apartment off Boyd Road in Scranton.
According to an arrest warrant, Cooper “failed to render care and aid to her two year old juvenile son who was seriously shot in his abdominal area, causing serious life threatening and great bodily injuries.”
During Wednesday’s bond hearing, attorneys said the boy’s paternal grandparents have custody of both him and his 11-year-old sister.
“I’m sure that would include whether or not she has any visitation with the child or not so as far as the no contact condition I would let that be handled through DSS," Dana Olsen, a victim’s advocate, told the judge.
According to investigators, the 2-year-old boy is still in the hospital and healing well, but having difficulty walking.
Cooper’s next court dates are Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, 2020.
