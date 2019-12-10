Suspect wanted in deadly Kingstree shooting arrested

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Kingstree is in custody.
Online records show Iva Lamar Griffin, 46, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center by Horry County police around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities allege Griffin shot and killed 40-year-old Nancy Cherise Fulton at Rose’s Express on Dec. 6.
If you have any additional information on the shooting, call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.
