Shorter days increase dangers for drivers along South Carolina roads

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Shorter days could mean a higher risk of danger for drivers out on the roadways in the dark.
Despite less traffic on the roads, more than 45% of all fatal crashes occur at night.
This time of year, sunrise to sunset is just about 10 hours, which means a lot more drivers are out on the roads in the dark. In fact, according to the National Safety Council, most deadly crashes this time of year happen between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as the sun is setting.
”The big thing is space, get those eyes down the road two to three-second following distance,” said driving instructor Mike Doneff.
Doneff has spent 40 years teaching drivers how to be safe while on the road, specifically at night.
Whether it’s sun glare from an earlier sunset or an oncoming driver’s high beams, a driver’s visibility of the road can dramatically be impacted.
”Most lanes have the white guideline. Instead of looking into those lights, you want to look at that white guideline as you’re coming up,” said Doneff.
“It’s difficult to see, you have less visibility so you need to rely on your headlights,” said driving student Brandon Lopez.
Lopez is one of Mike’s driving students, who had the opportunity to practice his nighttime driving with instructors.
”At night we’re telling them a lot of things to look for, but there’s a lot of hazards like poles, trees, side roads, shadows, curbs,” said Doneff.
Just this year, 76 driving deaths have been reported by the State Highway Patrol in Horry County. Cpl. Sonny Collins said, most of those wrecks peak between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Aside from slowing down and keeping your distance, drivers can also control the brightness of distracting screens inside the cars and should clean head and tail lights.
”Go a little slower, realize there’s a lot more traffic out, pedestrians walking on the roads, so take your time because you’re not going to get their any faster,” said Doneff.
Just this weekend South Carolina Highway Patrol reported four fatal crashes, two of which were not wearing seatbelts.
In total, 920 people have died on South Carolina Highway is this year.
