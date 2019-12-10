Proposed routes for Highway 31 extension project causes concerns for neighbors

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Some people are worried the Carolina Bays Parkway extension project could bring a lot of negatives to the areas where the new road would sit.
An example of that is Andrew and Olga Voralik.
They moved 3,000 miles from Seattle, Washington to Brunswick County, North Carolina to start a new life.
They bought a five-acre plot of land with a house and old barn on it, and they decided to put renovations into the barn in order to make it an event venue for weddings and other parties or functions.
They’ve spent countless hours and thousands of dollars in renovations for the barn, but they’re worried the Carolina Bays Parkway Extension project would eliminate their dream before it even starts.
Several of the proposed routes for the Highway 31 Extension project go right through their property. They’re worried it could ruin their business before they even open it.
“It’s everything,” Andrew Voralik said. “It’s our income, it’s our livelihood, something we pass on. It’s our retirement.”
Now they’re hoping whoever makes the decision on which route the extension will take chooses a path with the least impact on people.
“Had we known this ahead of time, would we have bought the property, would we have taken the risk to put the money into the economy here? Likely not,” Andrew Voralik said.
Click here to find out the next steps in the Highway 31 extension project.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.