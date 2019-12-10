Police warn of suspected scammer in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in North Myrtle Beach are warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for a suspected scammer.
Officers said a man named Daniel James has visited at least one business in North Myrtle Beach and asked for money under false pretenses.
Police said James claims to be asking for money for an organization called HADIT, which stands for Helping Addicted or Disabled Individuals Together. They said James is not a representative of HADIT.
Officers said he is driving a food truck and has a fake letter explaining the organization.
James was already arrested in Raleigh for having a GoFundMe account set up under HADIT’s name and scammed people out of their money, according to police.
If you’re approached by James you’re asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511.
