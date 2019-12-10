HCPD seek woman accused of using pepper spray on Tanger Outlets store employee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a customer who allegedly sprayed a Tanger Outlets employee with pepper spray.
According to a release from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to the Tanger Outlets off U.S. 17 near Myrtle Beach around 6 p.m. Monday for a reported assault.
Officers learned store employees at the North Face store were implementing standard procedures after a group of customers were accused of shoplifting.
At that point, the customers became irate, the release stated. As the situation escalated, one employee started recording the incident on their cellphone.
One of the customers saw the camera while leaving the store, police said. The woman quickly returned and reportedly sprayed the employee who was filming in the eyes with pepper spray before running off.
That customer is now wanted for assault, according to authorities. A description was not provided.
The employee was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 248-1520.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.