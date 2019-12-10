Powerful picture emerges as Marlboro County HS deals with 4th student death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and for one photographer, his picture is speaking volumes about the grief and heartache one school is facing.
Jerry Andrews took a picture Monday morning of another vigil at Marlboro County High School after another classmate died. It’s the fourth student death that the school has had to deal with since October.
A 15-year-old student died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Andrews said another student was shot and killed in Chesterfield County and a third student died from an illness.
The most recent death involves an 18-year-old student. The Marlboro County Coroner said the student’s death is being investigated and he’s waiting for the autopsy before releasing any more information.
But after each death, students have gathered around the flag pole at Marlboro County High School and remembered those that they have lost.
On a foggy Monday morning, Andrews captured a moment where Sgt. First Class Donald Rivers Sr., a JROTC instructor, kneeled on the ground in the middle of the circle. Behind him is superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord and his pastor. Andrews said the two were there to offer support to the students.
“Photography is my art but today, this image cut into my soul. We are linked together in this life, as teachers, we have a monstrous responsibility to educate but we also love, support and care for our ‘kids,’” Andrews said in a Facebook post that has been shared throughout the community.
Andrews said the school district has provided grief counselors for students and has been very visible in the school, making sure that students are getting the proper counseling they need.
