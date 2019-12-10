Original owner of beloved Sophie pleads guilty in animal abuse case

“A big thank you goes to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, specifically Officer Steven Trott, who appeared in court today to advocate for Sophie, and to the Grand Strand Humane Society and everyone, who volunteered their time and resources to make sure Sophie was able to have a new lease on life,” Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said. “Throughout this case, Officer Trott and I recognize the terrible things that happened to her. There is no excuse for inflicting harm on defenseless animals.”