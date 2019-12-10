Original owner of beloved Sophie pleads guilty in animal abuse case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society called it one of the worst animal abuse cases it has ever seen.
Now the man charged with keeping a 9-month-old German Shepherd puppy in deplorable conditions will head to jail.
Christopher Sauber pleaded guilty on Tuesday to ill-treatment of animals. A judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail and three years probation. He is also not allowed to own or possess any animals. As part of his sentencing, Sauber has to continue mandatory treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sauber must report to J. Reuben Long Detention Center by 6 p.m. on Thursday.
There was some backlash on social media over Sauber’s sentence, calling it too lenient. But the Grand Strand Humane Society posted a statement saying that it is a win for the community.
“Christopher Sauber received the maximum sentence. While it may have been a suspended sentence, it does include 6 months in jail and 3 years probation. And the fact remains that he did receive the MAXIMUM sentence. This is such a huge win for our area!!!” the Grand Strand Humane Society said in their Facebook post.
Myrtle Beach police officers found the 9-month-old puppy, now called Sophie, inside a motel room. Officer said she was in a crate and was “emaciated, diseased and infected with open wounds” and also could not use her back legs.
“A big thank you goes to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, specifically Officer Steven Trott, who appeared in court today to advocate for Sophie, and to the Grand Strand Humane Society and everyone, who volunteered their time and resources to make sure Sophie was able to have a new lease on life,” Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said. “Throughout this case, Officer Trott and I recognize the terrible things that happened to her. There is no excuse for inflicting harm on defenseless animals.”
After months of recovery, and the support of the community, Sophie gained weight and is now able to use her back legs. She was adopted in August by a man named Taylor and is also sharing a home with a three-legged cat named Hannah.
Sophie now has her own Instagram account where people can follow along during her recovery journey. You can follow her @sophietherescuepupper.
