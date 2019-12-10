Officer shot in Vintage Place shooting honored for 15 years of service

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the surviving officers of the deadly Vintage Place shooting was honored for his years of service during the Florence City Council meeting Monday afternoon.
City leaders recognized Florence police Sgt. Brian Hart with a certificate and standing ovation for his 15 years with the department.
He joined the force in December of 2004 and has spent most of his time with the Traffic Unit investigating car accidents and working special events.
He’s also played a crucial part in improving the police department’s ability to investigate serious and deadly car accidents.
“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer, ever since I was a little, little, little kid and it just worked out that I got this far,” Hart said. “Not too many people make it 15 years these days with all the stuff happening in the community.”
On Oct. 3, 2018 Hart and six other officers were shot during an ambush on law enforcement in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Hart was shot in the left hand that day, but said it didn’t stop his eagerness to get back to doing what he loved.
“As soon as I got out of the hospital I asked the chief if I could come back to tomorrow and he said no. I had to go through the process,” Hart said.
Physically, Hart said he recovered well but admits some thoughts still linger in his mind.
“Emotionally, you always think what could of happened. Not seeing your friends and family anymore,” he said.
However, Hart said the local support from the community is what gives him the pride to wear the uniform every day.
“Even Darlington, they’ve been also loving, caring and sending gifts, food. It means everything,” Hart said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.