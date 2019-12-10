Myrtle Beach homeless shelter awarded $50K grant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An organization committed to combating homelessness in Myrtle Beach has received a $50,000 grant.
Kathy Jenkins, executive director of New Directions, said Tuesday the grant was awarded last week. She added the grant money will help with expansion, as many people are currently on the shelter’s waiting list.
New Directions, a non-profit established in 2013, offers food, counseling services, job placement and medical services to the community.
Myrtle Beach leaders have been working to curb homelessness in the city, establishing initiatives like the “homeless task force,” which aims to better coordinate services being offered to homeless people looking for assistance.
New Directions is located at 732 8th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
