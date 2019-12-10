Man sentenced to 5 years after entering guilty plea in deadly hit-and-run on U.S. 17 Bypass

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man charged in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run crash on U.S. 17 Bypass was sentenced to five years in jail after entering a guilty plea Tuesday morning.
According to information from Horry County Public Index, 49-year-old Nicholas Xanthos pleaded guilty to a charge of hit and run.
Xanthos, who has been housed in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since his July 28, 2018 arrest, was given credit for time served, court records stated.
He was arrested following an early-morning crash on June 24, 2018. Rikkel Collins, 38, was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 17 Bypass near Deerfield Links Drive.
According to the coroner’s office, the crash was not immediately reported and Collins’ body was not discovered until the next day.
