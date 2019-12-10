Lumberton baby dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub; authorities investigating

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old child who was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Lumberton.
According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, the infant boy was found Dec. 7 around 3:49 p.m. in the bathtub of an apartment in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. The child’s father reportedly made the discovery.
Authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the baby and CPR was in progress when first responders arrived.
The child was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital, the release stated. Authorities said the baby died at this second facility.
An autopsy is set to take place at the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office.
According to the release, no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing. The Lumberton Police Department requested the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s crime scene personnel to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at (910) 671-3845.
