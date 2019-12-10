Investigators arrest Darlington man on sex charges involving 14-year-old

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators took a Darlington man into custody after they said he had sex with a 14-year-old.
Deputies arrested 47-year-old Joseph Williamson on Tuesday. He’s charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third-degree and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Investigators with the Special Victims Unit believe Williamson and the 14-year-old started talking back in June.
They said he engaged in sexual battery with the teenager on at least three occasions. Investigators also said Williamson communicated with the 14-year-old through social media and text messages to entice the victim to engage in sexual activities.
“These types of cases are exactly why I created the Special Victims Unit in 2017; to make sure we fully and properly investigate people who want to take advantage of our children,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Investigators are seeking additional charges against Williamson.
