‘I didn’t want to rely on opioids as a crutch for anything’: Doctors works to minimize narcotic use after surgery

“Ten years ago, it was not uncommon for patients to stay in the hospital for two weeks after a knee replacement. Then we’re just doing the oral medications, like the oxycodone and the hydrocodone, but then as we found out we can do other things, we can do different injectables of medications and then we can use nerve modifying medications like Lyrica or Gabapentin," Noble said. "That kind of hits pain from all sorts of different angles so we’re not relying on these really hard, sometimes behavior-modifying medications.”