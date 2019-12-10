Homicide investigation underway in the Pee Dee; suspect in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday night near Hartsville.
According to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a home on Racetrack Road. Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said one person was killed. He added an autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Wednesday.
The DCSO Incident Response Team, along with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputies, took a suspect into custody around midnight at a home off Tabernacle Church Road in Chesterfield County, the release states.
