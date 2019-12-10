‘Great group of guys’: HCS recognizes Green Sea Floyds’ state championship team

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Back-to-back state champions, the Green Sea Floyds football team, was recognized for their achievement during Monday night’s Horry County School Board meeting.
Each player went up one-by-one and shook the hands of every school board member after their big win.
The Trojans beat Ridge Spring-Monetta, 48-12, in Friday night’s game. It’s their second straight SCHSL Class A football title.
“A lot of times when you achieve something like we did last year, it’s easy to be satisfied and get complacent and maybe not work quite as hard,” said head coach Donnie Kiefer. “But our kids are just a great group of guys. They stay level-headed and they were able to just stay focused and stay humble.”
The football team was winless in 2014, and now they’re champions in back-to-back seasons.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.