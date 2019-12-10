Florence County mother charged after young child shot

SCRANTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County mother is now facing charges stemming from the shooting of her young son last month.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state 26-year-old Tineisha Shaquala Cooper was booked Tuesday afternoon and charged with unlawful neglect of a child and giving false information to law enforcement.
The shooting happened Nov. 24 at an apartment off Boyd Road in Scranton. According to an arrest warrant, Cooper “failed to render care and aid to her two year old juvenile son who was seriously shot in his abdominal area, causing serious life threatening and great bodily injuries.”
Cooper told authorities that at the time of the shooting, she ran out of the back door of the residence and was gone for five minutes without checking on the condition of her son, the warrant states.
Authorities also said Cooper removed her 11-year-old daughter from school to sit with her son while he was in the hospital being treated for the gunshot wound.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, the child remains in the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.