FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warmth today, another powerful cold front arrives soon

Clouds will return tonight as a strong cold front moves into the region. Showers will arrive after midnight and the front will once again, cause a big drop in temperatures. Wednesday morning will start off with cloudy skies and light showers throughout the area. Temperatures Wednesday morning will drop quickly into the low-mid 50s. As the colder weather moves in, our high temperature won't move much. We will see temperatures stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s, even through the afternoon. Early morning showers will clear out by the early afternoon hours but the gusty winds will continue with mostly cloudy skies.