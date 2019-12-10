FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the warmth today, another powerful cold front arrives soon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Today will feature some of the warmest temperatures we have seen since early November!
After a mild start this morning, temperatures will climb into the low to middle 70s for the afternoon hours, bringing unseasonably warm air to the area. Highs today in Myrtle Beach will reach 72° with highs in Florence reaching 76°. No records are expected to be broken but we do get close in Florence. The old record is 80° in Florence set back in 2007. Enjoy the warmth because big changes arrive later tonight as the cold front creeps back into the forecast.
Clouds will return tonight as a strong cold front moves into the region. Showers will arrive after midnight and the front will once again, cause a big drop in temperatures. Wednesday morning will start off with cloudy skies and light showers throughout the area. Temperatures Wednesday morning will drop quickly into the low-mid 50s. As the colder weather moves in, our high temperature won't move much. We will see temperatures stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s, even through the afternoon. Early morning showers will clear out by the early afternoon hours but the gusty winds will continue with mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday night will be a cold one. Temperatures will drop down into the mid 30s in the Pee Dee with the upper 30s to lower 40s along the beaches. Highs on Thursday will struggle with highs only reaching the upper 40s, just 48 hours after seeing the 70s in the area. Welcome to our roller coaster pattern.
Another quick-hitting system brings rain and some warmer weather on Friday. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 50s on Friday afternoon as clouds and rain return. That rain will stick around for Saturday morning but the heaviest rainfall will fall late Friday and into the overnight hours.
