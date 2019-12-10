Darlington daycare owner, director facing charges after facility shut down by city

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Two employees of a Darlington daycare that was shut down last week are now facing criminal charges, according to authorities.
Darlington Police Capt. Kim Nelson confirmed that Sherlonda Takia Price, the director of Rose’s Learning Tree, and facility owner Robert McTillman were both taken into custody.
Online records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center state Price and McTillman were booked Dec. 5 on eight counts of neglect by a legal custodian each.
Both were released Dec. 6 on a $5,000 and $25,000 bond, respectively, jail records state.
According to Nelson, Rose’s Learning Tree was shut down after a city code inspector found the facility was operating without a business license. There was also reportedly no running water.
The charges stem from the fact eight children were at the daycare when it was closed, Nelson said.
