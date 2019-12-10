Conway family thankful for Salvation Army Angel Tree

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - This Christmas, a Conway family is truly grateful.
Sylvia Davenport, 60, of Conway said she’s raising her grandchildren on a fixed income. The grandmother said she has found support with the Salvation Army of Horry County and said they are truly a blessing.
Davenport said the year has been financial rough for her family.
Just like Davenport, there are more than 800 families, are benefiting from the Angel Tree program this year, and every donation stays at home.
Davenport takes care of her five grandsons and helps with her three other grandchildren.
“Most of the money goes into bills and stuff, light bill, so we don’t get enough money to take care of my boys. I do the best that I can with what I got," explained Davenport.
That’s why she said Angel Tree is their family blessing.
“They do a lot for us, and I thank them for it. I really do, I really thank them and I hope God give them a good blessing,” said Davenport.
Davenport said the Salvation Army helps bring her grandchildren to church, provides food, and supports them just like their family.
“Thanksgiving was a joyful time, because they fixed dinner for us, and we all came and sat down and ate dinner.” Davenport said. “Raising five boys is very hard, but I raise my five kids by myself without my husband, he is long gone now. So I’m going raise my five grands and help with other grands as much as I can while the good Lord bless me to be here.”
She added she wanted to make sure her boys have a proper education.
“I want to make sure they are stable enough to handle this world when I leave from here,” Davenport said.
