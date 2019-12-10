Concerns arise as 232 new homes set to be built near The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction is underway on 232 new homes set to be built near The Market Common, and those homes are causing concerns for people who live nearby.
The new homes are part of phases three through six of the Belle Harbor neighborhood. People who live in the 158 homes in phases one and two are concerned the addition of 232 new homes will overcrowd the amenities center in the neighborhood.
Residents said it’s already crowded at the center during the summer months.
“On weekends, it’s packed with the young families and their kids and their friends and relatives,” Linda Ferris said. “It’s really crowded.”
Neighbors believe the addition of so many people at the amenities center will make it not as enjoyable.
“You’d have to get here at 8 a.m. and do like they do at the resorts,” Ferris said. “You’re going to have to put your towel down on the chair to reserve it. I don’t want to have to deal with that.”
Residents believe the solution is for Lennar, the builder of the neighborhood, to build a second pool specifically for the people who will live in the 232 new homes.
However, the resident spearheading the movement to get the new pool said Tuesday she spoke on the phone with Lennar, who WMBF News was unable to get in touch with, and they told her they would not be building a second pool.
That said, residents are still planning on fighting to get one.
“I hope that they get their own amenities,” Susan Dragonette said of the people in the new homes. “I really do. I think it’ll be better for everyone.”
