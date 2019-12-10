Coastal Grand Mall to get ‘state-of-the-art’ trampoline park, new DICK’S Sporting Goods store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Grand Mall will soon undergo some changes.
According to a press release, one of the changes under the project is the relocation of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a new building near Dillard’s. This change of venue will include the addition of Golf Galaxy, which features apparel, clubs and shoes for golfer.
The former DICK’S location will be converted into a 53,000-square foot family entertainment venue called Flip N Fly.
Flip N Fly will bring a state-of-the-art trampoline park as well as other family attractions to Coastal Grand, the release stated. It will be the second location in the Carolinas, with the first at Mayfaire in Wilmington, N.C.
“The addition of Flip N Fly is a perfect fit for this popular tourist market and will solidify Coastal Grand as a family entertainment destination,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL Properties.
Construction on the new DICK’s Sporting Goods/Golf Galaxy store will begin in early 2020, according to the release. A grand opening date has not been set at this time.
