City of Myrtle Beach starts to move into Phase II of downtown master plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is set to move into Phase II of the downtown master plan.
After months of work on Phase I, the city is planning the next steps which include the marketing and branding of downtown.
Leaders will also identify a company best supports the goals to implement an “ambassador program.” They plan to have a pilot program in place in 2020.
The city plans to work toward the continuation of infrastructure plans by using recommendations from a study completed during Phase I.
“Looking at our roadways and traffic patterns, how do our streets need to look, how do they need to be designed?” said Lauren Clever, the director of the downtown development office. “Currently that area is very difficult to drive, walk, bike, you name it. How can we realign it so it makes sense so that study is going to give us some answers and also help the city phase in how do we do it.”
Another part of Phase II is the creation of a nuisance and abatement strategy. City leaders will look for properties that fit into these categories and work with them to combat the issues.
