CDC, FDA warn consumers about certain salad kits after E. coli outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and other agencies in the United States and Canada are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits.
Consumers are advised to throw away any of the kits with the following identification information: UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19. The information can be found printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner.
Even if some of the kit was eaten with no ill effect, throw the rest away. Sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where the kit was stored.
Eight people sick with the E. coli O157:H7 strain have been reported in three states. Three were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
People usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) two to eight days after swallowing the germ. Symptoms of STEC infection vary, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101 degrees). Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening. More information about the symptoms can be found HERE.
If you think you have been infected, talk to your healthcare provider. Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.
