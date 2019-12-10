‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to 3 Conway business robberies

Antonio Mccray (Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | December 9, 2019 at 9:38 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 11:18 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have identified the man who they believe robbed three Conway business all along the same street.

Authorities are searching for Antonio Xavier Mccray.

They said on Nov. 27, he went into the Carolina Payday Loans on Church Street, showed a gun and demanded money. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police said Mccray was also behind a similar robbery at the Carolina Payday Loans on Nov. 15 and an armed robbery at Upfront Loans on Church Street.

Authorities said Mccray is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information his whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department Investigations Division at 843-248-1790.

