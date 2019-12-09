6-Year-old boy waiting for heart transplant asks for Christmas cards

WORCESTER, Ma. (WBTS) - A 6-year-old Massachusetts boy waiting for a new heart is asking for Christmas cards to help lift his spirits according to NBC10 in Boston.
WBTS reports Carlos Rolon, who was born with a congenital heart disease, will spend the holidays at Boston Children’s Hospital.
He has already been through many procedures and surgeries.
His mother posted a video of Carlos asking for Christmas cards to decorate his hospital room to Facebook.
You can send Christmas cards to Carlos at this address:
Boston Children’s Hospital
Cardiac Unit 8 East
C/o Carlos Rolon
300 Longwood Ave
Boston, MA 02115
Copyright 2019 WBTS. All rights reserved.