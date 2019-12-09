WMBF News telethon helps to raise extra money for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News is making one final push in an effort to give children across Horry County a happy holiday.
The online adoption is over, but you can still help.
The telethon on Monday helps to raise money that will be used to supplement gifts already provided by those who adopted children.
For example, if a child was adopted but the donor could only provide two gifts instead of three, then the money will be used to buy the child a third gift that they requested.
You can call 843-848-8000 until 8 p.m. Monday and donate as much as you want. Every little bit helps.
