‘We just heard screaming’: Authorities continue investigation into deadly Loris shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate a deadly weekend shooting in Loris that left one person dead and several others injures.
The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in Saturday’s shooting as 32-year-old Myron Spain.
An area neighbor said they were asleep in preparation for working a third shift and woke up to a strange sound on Harrelson Avenue in Loris
"I woke up to what I thought was someone lighting up a box of fireworks," said the neighbor, who wished not to be identified.
That's not the only sounds the neighbor described.
"He opened the front door and we just heard screaming," the person said.
Those firework sounds were actually gun shots. After going outside to get a closer, the resident called 911. They said police were on scene within minutes.
The neighbor said they also have two little kids who were at home at the time of the shooting.
"I actually locked them in our hallway because I didn't know what was going on, so we locked them in the hallway," the person said.
While this is the worst shooting to happen in the area, the neighbor said this isn't the first.
"When I was pregnant with my son - my son is now three - there was a drive-by shooting out here," she said.
After Saturday’s shooting, this neighbor plans to make a change.
"We're trying to sell the house and move because I'm afraid one day it's not going to stay over there and it's gonna make its way over here, and I have little kids to worry about," she said.
The State Law Enforcement Division and Loris police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.
