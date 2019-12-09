Student Spotlight: MBHS senior in top 5% of his class

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tommy Riga, the receiver for the Myrtle Beach High Seahawks football team, has a fascinating and impressive engineering career goal for the future.
Riga holds a high feat of being in the top 5% of his senior class. When it comes to how he maintains high grades, he said he tries to get all his work done in time and studies for his tests every night.
“That’s all it takes, just a lot of focus,” Riga said.
He has a long list of activities he’s involved in at MBHS, including president of Beta Club, vice president of Rho Kappa, a member of the National Honor Society, and co-captain of the academic team.
An unforgettable moment during high school is when Riga was the receiver for the 2018 4A state championship-winning Seahawks squad.
“I can’t even explain the feeling, it was one of the greatest feelings I’ve had in my life so far. Just winning such an honor with all your friends you’ve been with for four years and been working hard every day and it all pays off is something really special,” he said.
The team sought back-to-back titles this past weekend, but came up short against Wren.
As far as academics, Riga’s favorite subject is math.
“I feel like it comes easier to me than other subjects and you know when you finish a problem, it’s just fun to do when you’re done and it’s kind of satisfying,” he said.
Riga want to take that love for math and use it to pursue engineering at either N.C. State or Georgia Tech.
“I don’t know what type yet, but when I was younger I used to think about prosthetics and engineering those and try to make them more fluent. So for people who couldn’t play sports if they didn’t have a limb or something, they could play more affluently as if they had one,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.