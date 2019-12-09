Sheriff’s office: 1 arrested, 1 wanted after drugs, guns thrown from car during chase

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for one man who they said threw drugs and guns out of a vehicle during a chase.
Robeson County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 301 North after they said the car failed to stop at an intersection.
They said when a deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.
Authorities said during the chase, guns, heroin and cocaine were thrown from the car. Deputies said they eventually stopped the car at the intersection of W. Powersville and Barker Ten Mile roads.
Deputies took the driver, 24-year-old Antreal Henderson, into custody. He faces several charges including trafficking heroin, possession of a stolen firearm and fleeing to elude arrest. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2.5 million bond.
Corionta Cooper, 24, was identified as the passenger in the vehicle. He has not been arrested but will face multiple charges including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.
“We are aggressively seeking out heroin dealers in our county as we have recently experienced a high number of overdose deaths. Anyone selling poison such as this and killing our citizens will be held accountable,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.