Report: Police find drugs after motorcycle chase ends in Horry County pond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist ended up in a pond when he tried to get away from Horry County police, according to an incident report.
An officer pulled over the motorcycle on Wednesday along Highway 17 Bypass near S.C. 544 for an expired license.
During the stop, the officer approached the motorcyclist, identified as Jason von Steenburgh, and asked him to turn off the motorcycle, but instead he placed it into gear and drove away, the police report states.
The officer chased the motorcycle which went into the Sweetwater subdivision. The report states that von Steenburgh hit a vehicle in the subdivision and just kept going until it ended up in a cul-de-sac and then drove the motorcycle behind some houses.
Horry County police gave chase on foot until they saw von Steenburgh crawling out of pond located behind one of the houses, according to the police report.
Police said the motorcycle was submerged in the water along with a backpack that von Steenburgh had been wearing.
Officers said they searched the backpack and found meth and a stolen gun.
Von Steenburgh was arrested and faces several charges including failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a bond of more than $71,000.
