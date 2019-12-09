Report: Man hit in head with 2-pound rock after dispute over stolen alcohol

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly hitting another man with a rock inside of a sock and then stealing alcohol, according to police.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 61-year-old Lloyd Edwin Green was charged Sunday with second-degree assault and battery.
According to an MBPD report, officers were called to the Krispy Kreme at 1806 N. Kings Hwy., for an assault that occurred at a beachwear store next door.
Officers met with the victim, who said he had been assaulted following a dispute over stolen alcohol, the report stated. He told police the suspect hit him in the head with the sock with the rock inside and then stole the alcohol.
“The victim was intoxicated and weary; however, he was adamant about pressing charges on the offender,” the report stated, noting the man had visible lacerations and gashes on the top and left side of his head.
Police found the suspect and other evidence that corroborated the assault the victim described, according to the report. Witnesses said Green did hit the man with the rock, according to police.
The report stated the rock in question weighed two pounds.
