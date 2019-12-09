Myrtle Beach sets 2021 start date for building new performing arts center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Design work is underway for an upcoming performing arts center in the arts and innovation district in downtown Myrtle Beach.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Myrtle Beach will build the 300-seat performing arts center and Coastal Carolina University will use it for performing arts classes and productions. Other community uses will be available as well.
A timeline for the work was discussed at last week’s Myrtle Beach Budget Retreat. According to that timeline, construction is expected to begin in 2021, with the theater opening in the spring of 2022.
Last year, CCU leaders entered into negotiations with the city to bring the performing arts center to the arts and innovation district.
City leaders purchased three buildings, including the former Broadway Theater on Main Street, to retrofit into the new center. Roughly $300,000 of their own money, along with a $700,000 loan, was used to buy the buildings.
