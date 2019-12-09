Man sought in connection with deadly shooting in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Kingstree.
According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Iva Lamar Griffin is sought in connection to the Friday shooting at Rose’s Express in Kingstree.
One person died in that shooting. The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call (843) 355-6381, ext. 4516.
