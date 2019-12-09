Man pleads guilty in murder case near Florence Zaxby’s

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a 20-year-old to more than three decades in prison for the murder of a man in Florence.
Dontavious Xavior Shaw pleaded guilty to murder on Monday in the death of Kevin Parker.
He was sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Police were called back in March 2018 to a wooded area in the 2200 block of South Irby Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle, and that’s when officers discovered Parker’s body.
A motive was never released in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.