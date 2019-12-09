Man once suspected in Brittanee Drexel disappearance to receive no additional prison time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A McClellanville man once named a suspect in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel will receive no additional prison time on a separate robbery charge
A judge sentenced Timothy Taylor to time served in federal court Monday morning for his role in a 2011 holdup of a Mount Pleasant fast food restaurant.
Taylor was accused of being the getaway driver in the robbery.
Federal authorities pursued charges against Taylor, hoping he would talk about Drexel’s disappearance. But Taylor maintained he was not involved in Drexel’s presumed murder. Drexel was 17 years old when she disappeared while walking outside a hotel in Myrtle Beach during spring break in April 2009.
His attorneys said Taylor had to plead guilty to the robbery charge because he already admitted guilt in state court and was given probation.
Taylor faced up to ten years in prison.
