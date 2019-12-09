Judge grants bond for Dillon County mother charged in 2-year-old’s death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge granted bond for a mother accused of killing her two-year-old son back in November.
Authorities arrested 33-year-old Okedia Colvin back in November and charged with homicide by child abuse.
Warrants show that Colvin failed to seek proper medical attention after the two-year-old’s feeding tube malfunctioned a few weeks earlier.
Assistant solicitor Shipp Daniel said the judge granted a personal recognizance bond for Colvin because she has no prior record, is not a flight risk and is not considered a danger to the community.
Daniel said her other children are not in her custody.
A trial date has not been set yet in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.