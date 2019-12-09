’It can happen to anyone’: MBFD urges safety when decorating this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As you prepare for the holiday magic, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department has a simple message to make sure your home is safe.
“So if you like to have a live tree, just make sure to keep it watered,” said Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
The department hosted it’s annual wet vs. dry decoration display, demonstrating just how quickly a dry tree can turn into a holiday nightmare.
After just three minutes, the dry tree is fully engulfed, taking the ornaments, gifts and nearby sofa with it. While the water treated tree still catches fire but not as quickly, giving the family more time to react.
“It can happen at any time. It could be the cords you’ve been using for years and years finally there’s a fray in them," Evans finished.
Myrtle Beach fire officials report zero decoration-related fires in 2018 and hope that trend continues this season.
Holiday shoppers could find the safest alternative in artificial trees.
“It has a failsafe to where if a light goes out it stops everything," said Jamie Stamper, Santa’s official helper at The Christmas Mouse in Myrtle Beach. "It can be replaced easily without the whole tree catching fire and something bad happening.”
