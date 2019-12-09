Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in death of 21-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation near Conway.
Aarin Jamal “AJ” Michael, 26, was taken into custody on Monday night by the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force along with the Horry County Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Michael was wanted for murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Charles Hemingway.
Police said Hemingway was shot and killed at a home on Mayfield Drive more than a week ago.
WMBF News is still working to learn where authorities captured him and what led them to him.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
