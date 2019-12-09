Horry County leaders to talk funding requests, county budget during busy week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in Horry County are getting ready for a big week that includes deciding what to do with taxpayer dollars.
A few proposals the Horry County Council will look at include allocating $30,000 to the county's animal care center for free animal adoptions.
Leaders also need to decide whether to give $13,000 to the Beach Ball Classic for sponsorship, and $1,000 to volunteers in Longs for its Christmas parade and program.
The council will also look over an ordinance to extend its shuttle contract with Republic Parking until 2021.
That county council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway.
The council is also taking a couple of days this week to talk about the county's budget.
A two-day budget retreat starts Thursday. First, leaders will get an update on this year's budget, along with discussing impact fees.
Then they’ll look at a five-year forecast on finances that includes trends in revenue, and a look at several funds to tackle issues like stormwater, beach renourishment and waste management.
Finally, council will also go over proposals to improve public safety and infrastructure in Horry County.
