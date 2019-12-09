Gaming app chat leads to arrest of CCU student on child porn charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student faces child porn charges after a chat on a gaming app.
The Department of Public Safety received a silent witness submission back in October about possible child pornography on Discord, which is a platform used by gamers for texting and chatting.
The submission led authorities to 18-year-old Christian Baker.
After an investigation, Baker was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors.
University officials say that Baker has been restricted from campus in order to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.